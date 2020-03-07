Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Increased role coming
Carter-Williams tallied 17 points 6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 132-118 victory over Minnesota.
Carter-Williams scored a season-high 17 points, making the most of what could be a sneaky period of relevance. With Evan Fournier (elbow) sidelined indefinitely, Carter-Williams could see his playing time increase, making him someone to watch in standard formats. The scoring is typically underwhelming; however, he does have the ability to rack up defensive numbers and provides solid rebound numbers from the point guard position.
