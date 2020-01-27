Carter-Williams had 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and eight assists in 23 minutes of a 112-97 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Carter-Williams lead his team in scoring and assists in his fifth game back from a shoulder injury. This was his best game since returning across the board and the second time he reached 15 points in a game. He'll face the Heat on Monday.