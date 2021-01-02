Carter-Williams put up 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assists over 27 minutes in Thursday's 116-92 loss to the 76ers.

Carter-Williams played a season-high 27 minutes in Thursday's blowout loss, and he posted his highest scoring total of the year despite an inefficient game from the floor. He's averaging 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over 22.2 minutes per game this year.