Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: No longer in sling
Carter-Williams (shoulder) is out of his sling but remains without a firm timetable for return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
While it's a good sign that Carter-Williams is making progress in his return from a left shoulder sprain, the veteran guard won't play Monday and is without a timetable for return. Considering that he'll need to take part in various drills in practice, including shooting and contact work before he's cleared for a return to game action, Carter-Williams could be held out through the end of December.
