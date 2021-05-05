Carter-Williams (ankle) doesn't have a timetable for a return and could be out the remainder of the season, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter-Williams has been out with a sprained left ankle since April 16, and the Magic have provided few updates about his recovery. With Orlando being towards the bottom of the standings, there's little upside to bringing Carter-Williams back before he's 100 percent ready. Fantasy managers should act under the assumption he won't be playing another game. In his absence, Cole Anthony, Chasson Randle and R.J. Hampton should continue playing extra minutes. If Carter-Williams has played his last game this season, he'll end his second full year in Orlando with averages of 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 25.8 minutes in what was his best season since 2015-16.