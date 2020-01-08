Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: 'Not even close' to returning
According to coach Steve Clifford, Carter-Williams (shoulder) is "not even close" to returning, Orlando Magic Radio Producer and Host Jake Chapman reports.
While Carter-Williams is reportedly feeling "a lot better", he has yet to return to significant practice activities. More information on his condition should arrive once he hits various milestones in his recovery, but we shouldn't expect that to come anytime soon.
