Carter-Williams (foot) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Kings.
After a 19-game absence, Carter-Williams is ready to return to the court. We shouldn't be surprised if he's on a minutes restriction, but the Magic's backcourt situation could end up being thin Friday. So, if he's off a restriction, there's a chance he plays a relatively sizable role.
