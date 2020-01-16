Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Officially out Thursday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) will not play Thursday against the Clippers.
Carter-Williams will miss yet another game as he recovers from a left shoulder sprain, with his absence dating back to Dec. 23. He recently returned to practice, suggesting he could be drawing closer to a return to game action.
