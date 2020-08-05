Carter-Williams (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
As expected, Carter-Williams will be sidelined due to a strained left foot. In his absence, Terrence Ross, James Ennis and Wes Iwundu could all be in store for mild increases in playing time.
