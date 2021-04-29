Carter-Williams (ankle) will not play Friday against the Grizzlies.
The point guard will miss an eighth straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. He's without a clear timetable and will likely remain out for Saturday's home matchup against Memphis, as well.
