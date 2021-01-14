Carter-Williams (foot) will not play Friday against the Celtics.
It'll be the fifth straight absence for Carter-Williams, and with the Magic on the front end of a back-to-back, there's a good chance he'll remain out Saturday in Brooklyn.
