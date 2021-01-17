Carter-Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game at New York, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old will be sidelined for the seventh consecutive contest due to a left foot sprain, though he is traveling with the team on the road trip this week. Jordan Bone should continue to operate as Orlando's reserve point guard with Carter-Williams unavailable.
