Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out again Saturday
Carter-Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Indiana.
Carter-Williams has officially been ruled out for Saturday's matchup. He suffered a hip strain during Sunday's matchup against Washington and remains without a firm timetable for a return.
