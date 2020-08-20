Carter-Williams (foot) will not play in Game 2 against the Bucks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As expected, Carter-Williams needs more time to recover from his strained left foot and will thus be sidelined for a seventh straight contest. D.J. Augustin and Markelle Fultz will continue to account for the majority (if not all) of the minutes at point guard for Orlando.

More News