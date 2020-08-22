Carter-Williams (foot) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against Milwaukee, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The backup guard continues to nurse a strained left foot, and he'll miss a third consecutive playoff contest. Carter-Williams also missed Orlando's final five seeding games.
