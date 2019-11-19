Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out for Wednesday
Carter-Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Carter-Williams suffered the injury during Sunday's clash with Washington, and he's evidently not back to full health just yet. D.J. Augustin and Marketlle Fultz could see a slight uptick in minutes as a result.
