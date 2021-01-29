Carter-Williams (foot) suffered a setback and there's no timetable for his return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carter-Williams was on the verge of returning from a sprained left foot, but he suffered a setback during the ramp-up process that will keep him out for an extended period. The team will presumably produce an update when more tangible information is available.
