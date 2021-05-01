Carter-Williams (ankle) is out Saturday against the Grizzlies.
Carter-Williams hasn't played since April 14, and it's not clear when he'll return. Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton should continue seeing extra minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out again Friday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Expected to miss multiple games•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out with sprained ankle•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Adds 15 points, eight boards in win•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Racks up four steals in return•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Still starting Wednesday•