Carter-Williams (foot) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
After missing Friday's loss against the 76ers and Wednesday's loss against the Raptors, Carter-Williams will be forced to miss a third consecutive game. His next opportunity to return to the court will come on Tuesday against the Nets.
