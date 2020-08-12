Carter-Williams (foot) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans.
It'll be the fifth straight absence for Carter-Williams, who continues to nurse a strained left foot. Keep an eye on the backup guard's status over the next few days as the start of the postseason approaches. In his two healthy games since play restarted, Carter-Williams averaged 26.0 minutes off the bench.
