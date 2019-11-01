Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out with hip contusion
Carter-Williams will miss Friday's game against the Bucks due to a left hip contusion.
Carter-Williams suffered the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Knicks. He won't be a particularly significant absence for Orlando, as he's averaged just 2.5 points on 13.0 minutes per game through his first four games.
