Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out with shoulder injury
Carter-Williams will not return to Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers due to a left shoulder injury, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com report.
Carter-Williams suffered the shoulder injury during the second quarter after trying to run through a screen. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time.
