Carter-Williams is out Friday against the Raptors due to a sprained left ankle.
Carter-Williams has started his past seven appearances with the Magic, but coach Steve Clifford will have to find a replacement for Friday. More minutes could be allotted to Cole Anthony, Chasson Randle and R.J. Hampton.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Adds 15 points, eight boards in win•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Racks up four steals in return•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Still starting Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable vs. Wizards•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Able to practice•