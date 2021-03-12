Carter-Williams totaled 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes in the loss to the Heat on Thursday.

Carter-Williams, Nikola Vucevic and Dwayne Bacon were the only three Magic players to score in double figures as Aaron Gordon (ankle) was on a minutes limit and the team was without both Evan Fournier (groin) and Terrence Ross (knee). That makes it three straight games now that he has scored over 15 points while dishing out six or more assists. Over that span, Carter-Williams is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor.