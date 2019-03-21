Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Plays 18 minutes in win
Carter-Williams collected four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 win over the Pelicans.
Carter-Williams saw three times as many minutes as Jerian Grant. The former Rookie of the Year is simply a bigger, better defender than Grant, so it's hardly surprising that Magic coach Steve Clifford is calling upon Carter-Williams to play the primary backup point guard role behind D.J. Augustin.
