Carter-Williams totaled 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes during the Magic's loss Sunday to the Suns.

Getting the second straight start for the injured Cole Anthony (shoulder), Carter-Williams could not build off his 21-point performance Friday against the Kings. Despite the poor shooting effort, his 14 points was the second-highest total for him this season. In two games since his return from injury, Carter-Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds while playing 28.5 minutes per game though those numbers will likely be impacted when Anthony returns.