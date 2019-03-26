Carter-Williams produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 20 minutes in Monday's 119-98 win over the 76ers.

Carter-Williams had his best game of the season Monday night, registering season-highs in both points and rebounds. What is more important, however, is that his shooting was much more efficient Monday night as he eclipsed 50 percent shooting, a big uptick from his 22.2 percent average since coming onboard the Magic.