Carter-Williams contributed five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Hawks.

Carter-Williams, who got the start in place of Evan Fournier, had a productive day despite failing to make much of an impact with his shot. The seventh-year guard has been limited throughout his career by a lack of offensive consistency and a poor outside shot. While Carter-Williams is the presumptive lead backup to D.J. Augustin, any improvement in Markelle Fultz's outlook could upset his role, making him a tenuous fantasy asset heading into the season.