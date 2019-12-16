Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Productive showing off bench
Carter-Williams put up 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 130-119 win over the Pelicans.
Though he's a point guard by trade, Carter-Williams has seen more run in an off-ball role this season while Markelle Fultz and D.J. Augustin have operated as the Magic's primary floor generals. While Carter-Williams' poor shooting has remained an issue, his lanky 6-foot-6 frame has at least made him a pest for opposing wings. Though Carter-Williams' back-to-back 10-point performances look to be outliers, he still looks set to fill a 15-to-20-minute role off the bench for the foreseeable future.
