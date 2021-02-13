Carter-Williams tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in Friday's 123-112 win over the Kings.

Carter-Williams missed Orlando's previous 19 games and was said to be on a minutes restriction Friday, but he showed little rust in posting a robust stat line over 27 minutes. The veteran point guard was especially effective in the third quarter, when he scored 15 of his 21 points and frequently maneuvered his way to the rim. Carter-Williams was averaging only 7.1 points per game prior to the early-season foot injury, so it'll take more than one solid performance to put him on the fantasy radar.