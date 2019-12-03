Carter-Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After originally being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest, the guard's playing status has now been upgraded to questionable. While Carter-Williams' questionable tag does not guarantee that he will play Tuesday, it is certainly a positive sign as the former Rookie of the Year has missed the last six games due to the lingering injury. Should the 28-year-old miss his seventh straight contest, look for Markelle Fultz and D.J. Augustin to continue to see extended minutes.