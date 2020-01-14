Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable for Wednesday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Carter-Williams has missed nearly a month while on the mend from a left shoulder strain, and his availability remains in question heading into Wednesday's showdown. The team should have a better idea of his status following morning shootaround.
