Carter-Williams (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

The 29-year-old sat out Thursday's matchup with the Knicks due to a non-COVID related illness, but he could rejoin the lineup Friday. Carter-Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 28.8 minutes over his last 13 appearances, all of which were starts.