Carter-Williams (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Due to a foot sprain, Carter-Williams hasn't played since Jan. 4. His return is significant for the Magic with Markelle Fultz (knee) out for the season. Once Carter-Williams gets back up to speed, it's possible we see him take on an expanded role. That said, he probably will remain largely irrelevant in fantasy.