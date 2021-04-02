Carter-Williams (illness) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Jazz.
Carter-Williams sat out Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans due to an illness, and he's at risk of missing another game Saturday. If he's out, look for Chasson Randle and R.J. Hampton to see more time.
