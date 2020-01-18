Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday
Carter-Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against Golden State, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Carter-Williams has a chance to return to action Saturday after missing the last 13 contests. His availability figures to hinge on how he fares in shootaround and pregame warmups.
