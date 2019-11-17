Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable to return
Carter-Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Wizards with a strained left hip, Magic radio voice Jake Chapman reports.
Keep an eye out for a status update on the reserve guard, who exited after six minutes of action. in that time, he was scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting with one rebound.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Shooting struggles continue•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Doesn't play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Expects to be available•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.