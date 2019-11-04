Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Tuesday
Carter-Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Carter-Williams missed Saturday's game with a bruised hip, and the team will now wait until shootaround Tuesday to update his status. The journeyman is firmly entrenched as the third point guard for the Magic, who recently promoted Markelle Fultz to the starting lineup.
