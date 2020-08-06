Carter-Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Philadelphia.

A strained left foot kept Carter-Williams out of the Magic's loss to Toronto on Wednesday, but there's hope that he'll be back to availability off the bench after a day off Thursday. He played a season-high 30 minutes in the Magic's second seeding game against the Kings, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.