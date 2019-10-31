Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Quiet through four games in 2019-20
Carter-Williams is averaging 2.5 points (30.8 FG, 40.0 3Pt, 0.0 FT), 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.0 assist, and 0.3 blocks in 13.0 minutes through four appearances this season.
Carter-Williams has shifted to the wing with Markelle Fultz taking hold of the backup point guard role. While this change has helped Carter-Williams continue to earn minutes, it hasn't helped him from a production standpoint, as he's spending significantly less time with the ball in his hands and thus struggling to score points and dish assists.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Productive in start•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Starting Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Headed back to Orlando•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Goes to locker room•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: To sign for rest of season•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Solid stat line in Monday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.