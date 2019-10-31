Carter-Williams is averaging 2.5 points (30.8 FG, 40.0 3Pt, 0.0 FT), 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.0 assist, and 0.3 blocks in 13.0 minutes through four appearances this season.

Carter-Williams has shifted to the wing with Markelle Fultz taking hold of the backup point guard role. While this change has helped Carter-Williams continue to earn minutes, it hasn't helped him from a production standpoint, as he's spending significantly less time with the ball in his hands and thus struggling to score points and dish assists.