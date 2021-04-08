Carter-Williams totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 loss to the Wizards.

Carter-Williams made his return to the lineup after missing the previous three games due to an illness. He slotted straight back into the starting lineup and ended with what was a fantastic all-around fantasy line. Despite the production, the biggest takeaway here was the fact Cole Anthony returned and played 26 minutes despite having not played for months. R.J. Hampton also looked good off the bench, tallying 14 points in 28 minutes. While his starting role may stick for the short-term, it is hard to see Carter-Williams being anything more than a deeper league option moving forward.