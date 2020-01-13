Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Receives questionable designation
Carter-Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Carter-Williams has missed the past 10 games with a left shoulder sprain, but he was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Sunday. Coach Steve Clifford said Wednesday that Carter-Williams was "not even close" to returning, but it's still encouraging to see that there's a possibility he returns Monday.
