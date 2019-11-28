Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Remains out Friday
Carter-Williams (hip) is listed as out ahead of Friday's game against the Raptors.
Carter-Williams will miss his fifth straight game as he continues to deal with a left hip strain. The timetable for his return is unclear, but his next chance to take the court will come Sunday against the Warriors.
