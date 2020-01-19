Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Returns from shoulder injury
Carter-Williams (shoulder) played 14 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 109-95 loss to the Warriors, finishing with seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one steal.
In his return from a 13-game absence, Carter-Williams didn't exactly light up the stat sheet, but his presence was welcome for an Orlando squad that's otherwise lacking in backcourt depth behind starters Markelle Fultz and Evan Fournier. Expect Carter-Williams and Terrence Ross to serve as the Magic's first two guards off the bench for the foreseeable future while D.J. Augustin (knee) is sidelined indefinitely.
