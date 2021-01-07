Carter-Williams (foot) will not play Friday against Houston.
The Magic haven't handed down an official timetable yet, but Carter-Williams figures to miss several games after an MRI revealed a bone bruise and sprained ligament in his left foot. With Markelle Fultz suffering a torn ACL on Wednesday night, rookie Cole Anthony will likely be forced into a much larger role going forward.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Dealing with bone bruise, sprain•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Starting with Fournier out•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Logs double-digit scoring total•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Coming back to Orlando•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Still out Saturday•