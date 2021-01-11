Carter-Williams (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the Bucks.
It'll be the fourth straight absence for Carter-Williams, who is still working his way back from a sprained left foot. With Markelle Fultz (knee) done for the season, expect Cole Anthony to again see elevated minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Out Saturday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Friday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Dealing with bone bruise, sprain•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Starting with Fournier out•
-
Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Logs double-digit scoring total•