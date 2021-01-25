Carter-Williams (foot) will remain out for Monday's game against Charlotte.
The Magic are handling Carter-Williams' status on a game-to-game basis, but it's unclear just how close he may be to returning from what's turned into a lengthy absence due to a sprained left foot. The veteran guard has not played since Jan. 4. His next chance to take the floor will be Wednesday against Sacramento.
