Carter-Williams (ankle) will not play Monday at Detroit.
The Magic will once again be without a number of key contributors, and this will be the 10th consecutive absence for Carter-Williams. At this point, it's possible the veteran backup may not return to action until next season, as the Magic have their sights set firmly on the lottery.
