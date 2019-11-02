Magic's Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Saturday
Carter-Williams (hip) will not play Saturday against the Nuggets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Carter-Williams will be sidelined with a bruised left hip. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Thunder.
