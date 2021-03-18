Carter-Williams won't play Thursday against the Knicks due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter-Williams has averaged 13.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds over 29.6 minutes per game across his past five appearances, but he'll be unable to suit up Thursday. Aaron Gordon (ankle) and Chasson Randle could see increased roles for the Magic in his absence. It's not yet clear whether Carter-Williams will be able to return Friday against Brooklyn.
